Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.