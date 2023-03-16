After months of delays due to supply chain issues, members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will move into their new headquarters at the end of March.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday made the announcement to media during a press conference Thursday morning.
Canaday said they will transition to their new home on Friday, March 31, which will be marked with a grand opening ceremony in the morning followed by an open house for community members later in the afternoon.
The department’s new headquarters is located in Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Canaday said the move will cause a disruption in some of the administrative services offered by the sheriff’s office but will have no impact on their law enforcement services.
“Law enforcement services are not impacted at all,” he said. “But internally, we're going to have some administrative disruption, primarily with concealed weapons. We're going to have to take our concealed weapons system offline. And we're going to take it offline ... Wednesday, the 29th (of March). We're going to take it offline, and it will be offline about seven days.”
Canaday said he recommends residents check on the status of their concealed carry license now just in case it is set to expire during the window when renewal services will be down.
“We're transitioning to a new software for the concealed weapons – updated equipment that goes with it so that's why it's going to take so long,” he said. “But people can look ahead and see if they have renewal coming due between that time and they can take steps and maybe get that paperwork in early.”
He added that residents may also see a disruption in some of the other online services on March 31 when the entire office transitions to the new headquarters, but he doesn’t expect this to last for more than a few hours.
“As far as the public goes in the services that they need, by the end of the first week they're in there, the public should not see any disruption other than they're going to a new place whenever they need to walk in,” Canaday said.
As far as actually moving into the new building, Canaday said there is not much to move in as 95 percent of everything in the office is new.
“We do have to move our evidence room, which is a monumental task,” he said.
He added that they will also have to move in items from their records division as well as their armory.
Canaday said the new headquarters will be an improvement from their offices on South Eisenhower Drive. He said his officers as well as the community will benefit from the new facility.
“I think there are probably too many to list,” Canaday said when asked to name some of the benefits of the new facility.
“The space that we have – we have space now for folks to work. We have better equipment ... Our servers that we use internally for storage and backup are brand new. The processing rooms, the space that we have is modernized. The waiting room – people have now more places to park, they have a better waiting room to wait in. It's ... a more pleasant experience for the public and a better working environment for our people.”
Construction of the new sheriff’s headquarters was completed by local company Radford and Radford for just over $9 million and was paid for by the Raleigh County Commission.
Steve Davis, the county’s project manager for the new building, told The Register-Herald Thursday that the facility was initially expected to be completed in July, but unexpected supply chain issues caused delays.
Davis said they waited for about four months to get the main distribution panel, which is needed to supply electricity to the building.
Glass for windows and wall paneling also took longer than expected to be delivered.
Davis said the supply chain issues can all be traced back to Covid. He said building during Covid was not ideal, the county would not be able to afford such a building, now, with the way prices have skyrocketed after Covid.
“Now prices have just about doubled,” he said. “So we couldn’t build this building today, because it would just be out of our price range ... . With the architects that we work with, they are trying to do another one for another county, and there's no way they’ll be able to build it. They can’t. It's just increased so much in cost.”
