Appalachian Power has submitted three cases to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to request rate hikes, Public Service Commission of West Virginia spokeswoman Susan Small reported Monday.
"We received three cases from ApCo on Friday, but I have no idea what the Public Service Commission will do," said Small. "This is very early in the process.
"There is no way to tell" whether PSC will approve the rate hikes.
AEP has submitted an energy efficiency demand response case, a vegetation management plan and an extended net energy cause.
"They're all requesting rate adjustments," said Small.
AEP put out a press release Friday on the vegetation management and extended net energy cases, reporting that, if the Public Service Commission allows the rate increase, an AEP residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of $13.88 or 10.9 percent.
According to the stock site www.macrotrends.com, AEP has seen an increase in gross profit each year since 2018, with $10.455 billion in 2019, an increase of .44 percent from 2018, when profits had been $10.409 billion, a 2.93 percent increase from 2017.
Profits were $10.113 billion in 2017, a decline by 5.04 percent from 2016.
"Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, today submitted Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) and Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filings to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) and outlined a proposal to partially offset the proposed ENEC and VMP increases using federal tax reform savings," the release reads. "The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power. The VMP reimburses the company for right-of-way vegetation management."
According to the press release, the company is proposing to increase ENEC rates by $82 million and VMP rates by $70 million.
"These increases are needed to allow the company to recover ongoing ENEC and VMP costs as well as approximately $90 million of unrecovered ENEC and VMP costs already incurred through the end of 2019," the Appalachian Power release reads. "As a way to moderate the increase, the company proposes to use the remaining tax reform balance of $52 million from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which would result in a net rate increase of $100 million."
The last increase in rates associated with ENEC and VMP costs came in July 2016.
“Over time costs have risen, and these filings seek to address that reality so that the amount being collected in customer rates matches the amount of costs that the company is incurring for fuel, purchased power and vegetation management costs,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO.
AEP cut its work force by 10 percent over the past five years, according to information on the AEP website. The company also reduced its operations and maintenance budget by $15 million in the same time frame.
There is no statutory deadline for the PSC to make a decision.
West Virginians responded via a Register-Herald Facebook page posting on Monday to the rate hike requests.
"Most of West Virginia lives on a fixed income," said Sandra Milam of Beckley. "How are we supposed to make ends meet? We have to have electricity. You understand because of EPA regulations the cost of providing electricity is becoming more expensive. I am concerned about this."
Mark McCoy of Oak Hill suggested AEP was penalizing customers for bad management decisions.
"We should not have to pay for the years of their lack of maintenance on the power line right-of-ways," said McCoy.
Rodney Elkins of Beckley questioned the motives.
"Is this about actual profit or is this about shareholders?" he asked. "Making money is one thing, but gouging prices just to keep your stock up and shareholders happy on utilities is pretty shameful."
Tracie Parker, another Beckley resident, called the proposed rate hike "extortion."
"They have already jacked the rates up," she said, adding that a rate hike was made last year.
Alan Holliday of Beckley was resigned.
"Whatever the bill is, I'm gonna pay it, because there's no other electric options," Holliday pointed out.
"I'm about to build a wind turbine," Heather Treadway of Oak Hill said.
AEP spokesman Phil Moye said he was not familiar with the energy efficiency demand response case, but the current rate increase for vegetation and extended net energy cause is about "making sure that the rate we're charging matches the amount we're spending" for things like fuel and tree-trimming.
It is not a base rate increase, which is designed to raise the profits of a utility company.
"In West Virginia, we moved to a cycle trimming program," said Moye. "We trim every electric distribution circuit we have, every four years.
"That is designed to improve service reliability and keep trees clear from the lines.
"Earnings are unrelated to this," he added. "This particular filing is just to recover expenses."
The program starts this spring.
He said that AEP was granted a base rate increase last year of about three percent. He added that those who use a large amount of electricity or heated and cooled their home with electricity saw a rate decrease, due to the way the increase was administered.