In an effort to cut down on power outages during weather events, American Electric Power (AEP) spends $53 million each year to cut down trees that are near power lines, AEP spokesman Phil Moye said Monday.
On Monday, with winds of up to 15 mph around noon, several hundred customers in southern West Virginia were without electricity for a few hours, thanks to trees blowing over and onto cable and telephone lines on AEP poles.
Moye said AEP crews had restored power to most customers by 7 p.m. Monday.
An outage in Whitby that left about 300 customers without power was related to equipment, he said, and crews were repairing a distribution line from a substation at 5 p.m.
"I'm not sure if it's weather related," he said, adding, "That's really the largest we've had.
"We've had fairly high winds."
The state's mountainous terrain, coupled with a rural population that is "spread out," presents a challenge to power line distribution.
But, the trees.
"I think it's fair to say that trees will always be our biggest liability challenge," Moye said.
Of all states, West Virginia has the third most trees per acre, according to various sources.
AEP poles are also used by telephone and internet companies. The telephone cables are hung lower on the poles than the lines that carry electricity, said Moye.
If a tree falls on a telephone line, it will likely break the line or stay suspended, or it will cause the pole to fall, taking electrical service with it.
A tree that is fallen on an actual electrical line will likely catch fire or take down the entire pole.
Since 2014, AEP has been working on a "cycle-based vegetation management" plan, spending $53 million annually to trim trees and other vegetation around power lines. The first cycle finished in 2020, and the second cycle is set to end in 2024 or 2025, according to Moye.
"It takes every distribution circuit that we have, and we clear that circuit, from end to end," he explained. "We clear the vegetation away from it, end to end, over four to five years."
The plan makes a tree less likely to fall on a line during wind events like those that occurred Monday around Beckley, and it also gives line workers a clear work environment.
AEP workers have cleared 23,000 miles on the first cycle. That would be more than 24 round trips from Beckley to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
In 2019, U.S. energy customers experienced an average of 3.2 hours of interruptions during major events and 1.5 hours of interruptions without major events, or nearly 5 hours total, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
During that year, West Virginia led the nation in hours of interruptions without a major event with eight hours.
It was second in interruptions tied to a major event, at 12.59 hours, NBC reported.
Many factors cause power interruptions, including weather, vegetation patterns and utility practices. However, “West Virginia is a heavily forested state where power interruptions resulting from falling tree branches are common,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Despite the power company's best efforts to offset any weather-related outage, some outages are a surprise.
On Monday at 12:47 p.m., a caller reported to Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that a power pole and a transformer were blocking the roadway on Crystal Avenue in Beckley.
AEP and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department crews responded and discovered that high winds had not toppled the pole.
"As I understand, a moving vehicle, like a moving van, had snagged a cable on that line, and it broke, when the vehicle moved forward," Moye said. "The cable snagged it and broke the pole."
Moye said that the downed pole resulted in about 34 people being without power. AEP crews were still working on Monday evening to restore power to those houses.
"I don't know where we rank, in the country, with moving vans," he quipped.