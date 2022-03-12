A snowstorm that ran from the Deep South into the Upper Northeast of the United States dropped snow and cold temperatures on its way through southern West Virginia.
A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Summers counties, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Nicholas, and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.