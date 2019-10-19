FAYETTEVILLE — Adventures on the Gorge, near the town of Fayetteville, will take its popular TimberTrek Adventure Park and create a “SpookTrekcular” weekend.
TimberTrek is a four-acre aerial park featuring a series of obstacles, bridges, swings and zip lines comprising five courses ranging from easiest to most difficult and color-coded similar to downhill ski slopes. After dark three of the courses will be available.
Participants start at a large center platform, choose their route and spend their time enjoying self-guided challenges while clipped into harnesses to ensure safety.
The course will be open Oct. 25-27 5-8 p.m. Rates are $10 for kids ages four to seven on the purple course only and $29 for youths and $34 for adults.
On Saturday a Halloween carnival will be held 5-7 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available at the resort’s Rendezvous Lodge adjacent to the aerial park.
Located on AOTG’s Mill Creek Campus, Timber Trek is supervised by guides on the ground who are available to offer advice, encouragement and assistance when necessary. The adventure includes climbing equipment such as harnesses and helmets.
TimberTrek is open April – Oct. 31.
In addition to Timber Trek, AOTG offers a great variety of aerial adventures with the TreeTops Canopy Tour featuring 10 zip lines and five sky bridges, Gravity Zip Lines with 1½ miles of lines including the 3,100-foot Adrena-Line with speeds approaching 60 miles per hour and the BridgeWalk featuring a 3,000-foot-long catwalk under the New River Gorge Bridge with heights topping out at 852 feet