Dennis Brown had been searching for something a little deeper, something with a little more purpose. As a former coal miner, he wanted to “feel” more, and he found that in Coda Mountain Academy in Fayette County.
Coda Mountain Academy is an organization providing educational opportunities to children in a nurturing environment, while also promoting valuable character traits and life skills to open doors for children in the future. It’s an after-school program, summer camp and feeding program all rolled up into one.
Brown is one of the many staff members at Coda Mountain Academy. Participating in this week’s set of events — the Coda Fine Arts Kidz Camp — was a treat for him.
With 40 years of coal mining under his belt, Brown also has a passion for music, which he loves sharing with children.
This year’s theme for the Coda Fine Arts Kidz Camp was “Coda on Broadway,” and students played and sang selections from favorite Broadway musicals, including “Annie,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins,” and more. Children also got to take part in rhythm, choir, art, and drama classes in addition to lessons on either guitar, ukulele, violin, viola, or cello.
Food art and music theory were also activities up for grabs.
Way back in a back room within Coda Mountain Academy, Brown stood among several children as they decorated what looked like ordinary blocks of wood – no ordinary blocks of wood, but parts to a dulcimer Brown had crafted himself.
Children used bright-colored markers to give their individual dulcimer — a string-based instrument — a flare of their own personality before putting the pieces together.
“I just built the pieces; the kids put them together,” Brown said.
Brown said his wife often refers to him as a “62-year-old kid” because of the joy he shows when working with children. He said his life took a turn, for the better, once he quit the coal mines and found Coda Mountain Academy.
“I had friends who told me about Coda, and I went to some of the program and I just loved it. I really love kids, and sometimes I think I may even have more fun than the kids do,” he said, laughing. “And the staff, they’re all Christian-based, and it’s nice to be working with other Christians.
“In the coal mines you hear a lot of filth, but not here; this is different,” he said. “I love helping and spending time with the kids, and my wife says I’m a lot happier.”
Aside from Brown’s dulcimer workshop, Coda Fine Arts Kidz Camp had much to offer. Whether the 4- to 9-year-olds were taking part in choir, yodeling, playing games to quirky tunes, learning rhythm or an instrument, they were enjoying their time — and the staff made sure of it.
While it is no surprise the camp is all about inner growth within the children who attend, staff members and volunteers allow that all to happen. While they’re working to make sure the children have a worthwhile time at Coda Mountain Academy, they often don’t realize inner growth is taking place within them as well.
While children were going from workshop to workshop, magic was happening in the kitchen. A woman was using a shiny, silver scoop to transfer a white sugary substance onto a pan; she rolled each piece of dough into a spherical shape.
“These are cake pops,” Sheila Fitzwater explained. “For the kids.”
Fitzwater has been working with Coda Mountain Academy for going on four years. For Coda Fine Arts Kidz Camp she taught a food art class, where they made cake pops and even edible peanut butter play-dough.
As she was scooping the dough, tears filled her eyes — “I always get emotional talking about this,” she shared. “But I do this every year because I asked God to give me a servant’s heart. I wanted him to allow me to serve people that need to be loved.
“I want the Lord to continue to let me be a servant for him, and that’s why I continue to do this.”
Different instructors have different teaching styles when working with the students at Coda Mountain Academy. It’s no surprise to go into one room and see husband and wife duo Jason and Amy Hypes pounding on the piano and singing at the top of their lungs “It’s a Hard Knock Life” with the children, and to around the corner and see a much quieter approach from Perri Kiser as she gives a one-on-one private violin lesson to a young girl with a bubble-gum pink-colored violin.
Perri Kiser directs the Coda Fine Artz Kidz Camp with her mother, Kathie Kiser. She attended several Coda Mountain Academy programs as a child, and Perri now is a leader to many of the children.
While home in Fayette County for summer break, 21-year-old Kiser usually spends her time at Liberty University studying violin performance and music education. She said once she graduates, she wants to move back to West Virginia full time to teach music programs to kids, much like Coda Mountain Academy.
“I like that it introduces kids to different aspects of music, and it’s a really positive thing for them to have in their life,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful for them to have this opportunity because it teaches them discipline and diligence, and with positive outcomes in this program, it shows them they can work toward any goal.
“They can feel a sense of accomplishment.”
•••
Coda Mountain Academy will host another Fine Arts Camp this upcoming week, and there is still time to register.
Coda Fine Arts Camp (ages 10-15)
This camp will take place July 22-26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost for the camp is $175.
There will be a concert on the evening of the last day of camp, which will also be at camp facilities.
This camp will be at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship and The Coda Center, 2588 Maple Ave., Fayetteville.
For information on the camps, contact kidz@codamountain.com, Kathie Kiser at 304-619-5971, or Perri Kiser at 304-619-5990.
Sign up at codamountain.com.
