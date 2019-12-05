National Adoption Month will continue to be celebrated in Beckley with the creation of a holiday village display, representing all those who make up the foster care and adoption community.
Social workers, teachers, counselors, judges, medical professionals, media, service providers, law enforcement, faith communities, volunteers, friends and family all play an important role in the foster care and adoption community through a commitment to serving foster and adopted youth.
An event to decorate a house that will be included in a village shown at the event will be on display at the church for several weeks following.
Mission West Virginia, Infuse Insurance and iHeart church and those interested will gather at iHeart Church: 294 Crossroads Drive, Moun Hope, Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Kylee Hassan at 304-562-0723 or khassan@missionwv.org.