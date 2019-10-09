lewisburg — Greenbrier County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized the release of another $102,469.60 in TIF funds for access road construction at the Harts Run site of the West Virginia Great Barrel Company’s cooperage.
The allocation is a short-term expenditure, however, as it will be reimbursed by the state Division of Highways, according to Cassie Lawson of Region 4 Planning and Development.
Around $19,000 will go to engineering firm E.L. Robinson, and $83,501.45 will go to Lynch Construction, Lawson said. She noted that the paving of Mountain Home Road is now complete.
Other infrastructure at the industrial site is also proceeding on schedule. A sewer line financed with TIF funds is being extended to the site, and a waterline extension that is being paid for with a combination of federal and state funds is nearing completion.
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) allows a government entity to set aside new property taxes that result from development in a specified area. That revenue is then used for local infrastructure and economic development projects.
Production at the cooperage — which is within the borders of the White Sulphur Springs TIF District — is expected to begin in November.
In other business Tuesday:
l Upon the recommendation of County Clerk Robin Loudermilk, commissioners voted to relocate voting Precinct 14 from the Renick Firehouse to the Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church. Loudermilk said the firehouse is not fully handicap-accessible, which led her to explore other options.
l Commissioners approved the appointment of a new fiduciary supervisor for the county. Cynthia Alley will take over from Joni Harrah, who has accepted employment in another courthouse office.
l Commissioners reappointed Mary Surbaugh to serve on the Mountain Transit Authority board.
