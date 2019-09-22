Mike Prichard, Wyoming County Board of Education president, discussed the need for at least one additional deputy in the schools Wednesday with Wyoming County Commission members.
Prevention Resource Officers (PRO), under the authority of the county Sheriff's Department, have been working in both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools since school began Sept. 3.
Providing the deputies in the schools is a cooperative effort among the three government entities.
Officials applied for federal grants to provide three deputies – at both high schools and at the county Career and Technical Center.
Prichard said the Career Center has students who have graduated and returned for career training. The adults are mixed with the high school students, he said.
Though the Career Center is in Pineville, two minutes from the Sheriff's Department, “two minutes is too late” in the event of a threat to student and staff safety, Prichard noted.
Officials have yet to hear if the grants have been approved, but the deputies had to be in place on the first day of the school year in order to remain eligible for the grant funding, Jewell Aguilar, county clerk, previously explained.
She said the decision concerning approval of the grants is not expected until October.
The grants will not exceed $28,000; the board of education is paying the difference between the grant funding and deputies' rate of pay.
If the federal grants are approved in October, the commission's cost will include providing uniforms, weapons, and other equipment for two additional deputies to replace those permanently assigned to the schools, according to officials.
“So far, the program is going real well,” Jason Mullins, commission president, said.
The two deputies are there to provide security for the students and staff, Sheriff C.S. Parker said previously.
The deputies handle any criminal activity, violence or threats of violence in the buildings, fights, and drug violations which now include vaping, Parker noted.
“Since the board has instituted a zero tolerance policy for any type of tobacco product or tobacco-substitute products, the deputies will handle those violations too.”
Also, the deputies will facilitate classes designed to open discussions on drug abuse, tobacco and tobacco-substitute products, and cyber bullying, among other topics for the students, according to officials.
The deputies are armed, are driving police cruisers, and will make arrests in the event of any criminal offense, Parker emphasized.
Benefits of the program include personal interaction between the students and the deputies as well as having an officer on site who is trained to identify situations that may escalate into trouble, Robin Hall, assistant schools superintendent, told county commission members in June, when the new program was discussed.
The high schools were chosen because the students are older, bigger, prone to be more action oriented, and mental health issues are more likely to manifest in that age group, Hall explained to commission members in June.
“The Prevention Resource Officers will be an important layer of safety and services to the children and employees at both high schools in Wyoming County,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, said previously. “We welcome these officers to our schools and we look forward to working with them to better serve our students.”
•
In other business, Prichard also discussed some of the needs at Roscoe Plumley Wyoming County Youth Camp in Glen Fork.
He said the refrigerator and the stove at the camp have never been replaced and the roof on the girls' bunk house may not make it through the winter because it's in such bad shape.
Prichard has already been working to have some items and volunteer labor donated to solve the problems.
Commission president Jason Mullins also serves on the camp's board of directors. He told Prichard the group is working to obtain 501c3 nonprofit status.
Mullins also said a coal company will begin mining in the area soon and needs access to the camp road. The company may make a donation to the camp, Mullins said.
Complete with an outdoor pool, large meeting rooms, huge kitchen, six cabins which can sleep up to 170 people, picnic pavilion, horseshoe pits, the Mike McGraw Council Circle for campfires, large open areas for games, among other features, the camp offers a variety of amenities for groups or families.
The isolated 28-acre site, owned by Wyoming County Youth Camp Incorporated, is used for family reunions, weddings, church retreats and gatherings, and camps, among others.
Mullins said the camp has been busy all summer.
Aguilar said the county collects the hotel/motel tax on organizations and individuals using the camp, then puts a portion of that money back into the facility.
Last year, the county spent nearly $53,000 on the camp.
“That's money well spent,” Dean Meadows, county Emergency Services director, said.
Mullins invited Prichard to become one of the board members along with Meadows.
•
Also, Linda Collins, Brenton Public Service District office manager, asked the commission to help with the PSD's delinquent electric bill.
The PSD owes about $7,000 and doesn't have the money to pay the bill, she told commissioners.
The 110 customers pay a $20.60 flat rate each month, she said. About 20 percent of those customers do not pay their bill, creating some of the problem, she noted.
An emergency rate increase may be needed to address the escalating problem, officials said.
To make matters worse, when PSD employees try to turn off the water for nonpayment, a few of the customers have threatened the employees with bodily injury or damage to their property.
Commissioner Randall Aliff said a deputy can escort the employees when water is being turned off for nonpayment and explain that if anything happens, then those who made the threats will be the first to be investigated.
Commissioner Sam Muscari Sr. suggested talking with Susan Riggs, who serves as a legal consultant pertaining to water systems, to the commission.
The commissioners agreed to consult Riggs.