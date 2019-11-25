Additional panel to be added to Wyoming County Veterans Memorial

As soon as weather permits, an additional eight-foot panel will be added to the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial in Oceana.
The new panel will allow another 300 black memorial bricks to be sold and added to the memorial, according to Denny Lester, project chairman.
“We hope we will need to add two or more,” Lester said of the panels.
“We are so happy the way it is and how it turned out.”
Additionally, organizers are planning to add a place for visitors to sign, Lester said.
The memorial has become a popular destination since it was unveiled.
•
Dedicated during Veterans Day ceremonies amid traditional military rituals, the memorial stands testament to the sacrifices of soldiers, as well as their families, from the nation's earliest battles to the most recent.
Gov. Jim Justice and several state representatives were among the guest speakers.
“We owe everything we have ... to our military, to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Justice said during the dedication ceremonies.
The project was spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
•
Backed by the current four-panel black brick commemorative wall, the memorial also includes three 6-foot-high “uprights” that carry the names of county soldiers who died in the designated war, along with memorial benches, and insignia of all the military branches – all in a semi-circle design.
County veterans who died in the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts are honored.
Each of the hundreds of black bricks in the commemorative wall honors a veteran – even those who do not or have never resided in Wyoming County.
The memorial bricks include the veteran's name, rank, military branch, and years of service. Forms for additional bricks at $100 each are available from the veterans.
The bricks also include two honoring the county's first settlers, John Cooke and Capt. Ralph Stewart, who fought in the Revolutionary War.
Additionally, a brick honoring James C. Justice, the governor's father who grew up in Kopperston, is also included.
“We want it to be healing, not only for service members, but for their families,” Lester said previously.
•
The Veterans Support Group meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church basement in Oceana. All veterans are welcome.
To purchase a brick or for more information, contact Denny Lester, Veterans Support Group, at 304-923-7803 or Bill Elkins, DAV, at 304-953-3200.