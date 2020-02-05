The Beckley VA Medical Center invites the public to participate in open-house activities Feb. 9-15 during the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
“The National Salute to Veteran Patients Week allows everyone a chance to let those who have given so much to our Nation know they are not forgotten,” said VA Medical Center Interim Director John Stout. “We encourage people of all ages to visit and bring Valentine’s Day cheer to our patients.”
Stout said he hopes visitors will also learn more about the important roles volunteers play at the Beckley VAMC throughout the year and perhaps pursue volunteer opportunities.
“Our medical center’s volunteers are an important part of our health care team and the National Salute program is a great way for people to learn more about helping the Veterans we serve here at the medical center,” Stout said. “Visitors are often surprised at how varied our volunteer opportunities are.” Right now, we are recruiting for volunteers to call veterans to remind them of their medical appointments, drive patients to their appointments and help with evening and weekend recreational activities.
Citizens, young and old, are again sending Valentine’s Day cards and letters to VA medical centers simply addressed “Dear Veteran.” Stout said they are being distributed to patients throughout the medical center.
If you are unable to visit during this time and would like to mail Valentine Cards, use this address: Beckley VAMC, Voluntary Service, 200 Veterans Avenue, Beckley, WV 25801
Individuals or groups wishing to participate in the medical center program or would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities at the Medical Center, should call Voluntary Service at 304-255-2121, Ext. 4556 or Ext. 4162.