Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV), in conjunction with the Summers County Public Library, will be launching the first Move Your Way library campaign in the state.
Slated to run for six weeks, the program will help local communities learn what steps they need to take to begin an active and healthy lifestyle.
For most adult Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no less than 150 minutes of physical activity a week. The purpose of the Move Your Way campaign is to encourage individuals to reach those 150 minutes in their own way. Whether it be mowing the lawn, shopping for groceries, or folding laundry, everyday tasks can help you get moving toward a better, healthier life.
Children, on the other hand, need to get no less than 60 minutes of activity a day. They can do this by running, walking the dog, or any other slew of things indoors and outdoors. Whole families can get involved through the ASWV Virtual Kid’s Fun Fall Challenge or by taking part in the ongoing WV Strong Fall Running Challenge.
For additional resources, visit the Summers County Public Library between now and October 15th for health related articles, books, and information. Just a reminder: Audiobooks are fun to “read” while working out and available for free from West Virginia Reads https://wvreads.overdrive.com/.
Visit the Summers County Library Facebook page to join a 6 week step challenge. Every library in the state of West Virginia is invited to partner in this educational campaign and the virtual activity challenge. Contact info@activeswv.com to become a library partner.