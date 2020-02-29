Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) had announced that Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties have been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to participate as a pilot community implementing the Move Your Way campaign.
The campaign offers tools and resources for consumers and professionals to learn about the physical activity guidelines and share its key messages. Move Your Way aims to help people live healthier lives through increased physical activity.
Active Southern West Virginia is one of the eight additional communities participating in a 6-month pilot program to implement Move Your Way at the local level in 2020.
Active SWV is sponsoring several events the first week of March in the Move Your Way launch. Free programs will be offered each day of the week March 1-7 in Fayette and Raleigh counties or people can get active on their own time.
Participation is open to the public.
Activities include: Grandview hike on Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m.; Upper Kanawha Valley Walking group on Monday, March 2, at 10:a.m.; Oak Hill Water Aerobics on Tuesday, March 3, at 10a.m.; Fayetteville Pickle ball also on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.; and Fayetteville Running Group on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to track their physical activity to meet the recommended physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes of physical activity for adults. Awards and raffles will be given to those participating. Additional events will be offered throughout the year.
For more information about how Active SWV will be implementing Move Your Way, visit www.activeswv.org or www.facebook/activeswv.