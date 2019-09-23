Active Southern West Virginia has been working diligently to improve health and wellness in the rural reaches of four counties in the southern coalfields.
While health rankings remain poor overall, one county is showing small but steady progress.
In 2016, Fayette County ranked No. 49 out of 55 counties (1 being best and 55 being worst) in the County Health Rankings report.
But the county is inching up the list — reaching No. 48 in 2017, No. 46 in 2018, and No. 42 this year.
Officials with Active Southern West Virginia said they believe these figures show their work is paying off.
Active SWV formed in 2015 with a mission to train volunteers — called community captains — and bring free programming to Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Summers counties.
Fayette County, well-known for its hiking, biking and climbing opportunities, is now playing host to more and more locals, said Erin Reid, volunteer director for Active SWV.
“Local people are seeing those opportunities aren’t just for tourists,” Reid said. “They’re for us, too.”
While Fayette County is the only county in Active SWV’s territory to remain on an upward climb among the overall health rankings, three of Active SWV’s four counties have seen an increase in the percentage of access to exercise opportunities.
In 2016 in Fayette County, 49 percent of residents had “adequate access to locations for physical activity,” according to the County Health Rankings. Now, 62 percent of residents have access. Raleigh County increased from 46 to 62 percent, and Nicholas increased from 45 to 51 percent. Summers, however, saw a small decline, from 55 to 52 percent.
“It’s gratifying to see southern West Virginia have an increase in physical opportunities coordinated with the work of our volunteers,” said Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active SWV.
“We have a strong number of volunteers in Fayette and Raleigh counties,” Seiler commented.
Reid said their goal is to always increase access to programs and to help eliminate the barriers to physical activity.
A number of local partnerships have also been formed to help aid the mission of Active SWV.
Reid and Seiler noted a number of Fayette County partners — New River Health, WVU Extension, Hawks Nest State Park, Babcock State Park, YMCA in Montgomery, and the City of Gauley Bridge — that have helped pave the way toward physical activity.
“Our reputation has grown enough now that people trust we’ll stay consistent with programming,” Seiler said. “Our volunteers are committed, and our partnerships come easier and easier. We’re thankful for the open doors to these facilities.”
For more information, visit activeswv.org.
