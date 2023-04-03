SANDSTONE — The Conservation Fund and the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) Monday announced the addition of 963 acres to the preserve portion of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Sandstone.
The added acreage, which is poised to significantly increase the amount of public land available for hunting and outdoor recreation activities while yielding a variety of other public benefits, is in an area commonly known as Irish Mountain. According to a press release from The Conservation Fund, the swath of land is known for its links to Irish immigrants who settled locally in the late 1800s. The land was acquired by The Conservation Fund in November 2021 and was recently transferred to the NPS with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), the release noted.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, National Park Service Director Charles Sams and Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby joined federal, state, local and private partners at a celebratory event Monday to dedicate the newly added land.
"Since its redesignation in 2020, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has continued to grow, creating additional opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors," Manchin said in the news release. "Today’s announcement that 963 acres in the Irish Mountain area will be added to the preserve is great news for the entire Mountain State and the visitors from around the world who come to enjoy our cherished park. I commend The Conservation Fund for its work to ensure this historic and culturally significant piece of land is protected for future generations. Announcements like this are part of the reason I worked to ensure permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund — to protect and conserve our public lands and provide important hunting and fishing opportunities for all Americans."
"When I drafted the bill redesignating the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, I knew that the redesignation would have a positive economic impact on the region, but I also recognize the importance of looking out for the sportsmen and sportswomen of West Virginia,” Capito said. "Throughout the process, I hosted roundtables with hunting and fishing groups to assure them that I would defend the longstanding tradition of these activities around the New River Gorge. Before the bill even passed, The Conservation Fund’s West Virginia team told me that they would expand the preserve for the sportsmen community by utilizing the LWCF process. I am beyond thankful for the efforts of The Conservation Fund and all of the work that they put in to make this 963-acre land acquisition possible."
Miller said that adding new land to the NRGNPP is "a win for West Virginia."
"These additional 963 acres will provide more recreational opportunities and economic growth, while preserving our rich history and culture," she said. "Last year, New River Gorge National Park had a record number of visitors, and with this addition of land, more people will be able to enjoy its beauty."
Through acquisition from two willing sellers, the project is set to permanently protect a significant portion of the park’s existing views and character for both residents and visitors alike, according to the release.
"This section of land will be a great addition to the national preserve portion of the park where hunting is allowed," said NRGNPP Superintendent Charles Sellars. "Formerly the largest private landholding within the park’s authorized boundary, it will both enhance the recreational opportunities in this section of the park and preserve views of the largest waterfall on the entire New River."
First established in 1978 as a national river and later redesignated to its current status, the park offers abundant scenic and recreational opportunities while highlighting the region's cultural and natural history. The New River — a rugged, whitewater river flowing northward through deep canyons — is among the oldest rivers on the North American continent.
"The familiar John Denver lyric, 'Life is old there, older than the trees,' is emblematic for the New River Gorge," said The Conservation Fund Vice President and West Virginia Director Joe Hankins. "This is a place with ancient geology, a cultural history of immigration, hard work and community — and a river that flows through the very heart of West Virginia. The Conservation Fund is honored to help assure that a family land legacy will continue, now permanently conserved and newly made part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. We are grateful to the congressional delegation for the LWCF funding and to the Department of the Interior and National Park Service for the partnership to preserve this special place."
The protection of this land was made possible by the federal LWCF, which was fully and permanently funded by the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020. LWCF is a bipartisan program that conserves ecologically and economically valuable land across the United States. West Virginia’s federal congressional delegation representing the NRGNPP — Manchin, Capito and Miller — supported the use of federal funding for the project and led the effort to redesignate the area.
Clearly visible from the river and the east bank of New River, land within the added parcel extends steeply up in elevation from 1,600 feet to 2,700 feet, offering a sweeping view of the upper river canyon. Additionally, the acreage is expected to conserve the resources and natural beauty as well as protect the traditional recreational opportunities for which the park was established.
For more on The Conservation Fund, visit conservationfund.org
Visit the National Park Service at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.