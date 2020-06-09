LEWISBURG — Access to the Greenbrier County Courthouse will be limited on election night, a reluctant county commission unanimously decided in a Monday morning meeting.
The courthouse serves as a polling place for one of Lewisburg’s precincts, which means that only those who are conducting the election and those who are voting are allowed access to the building while the polls are open today, election day, 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Access usually reopens after poll workers at that precinct deliver ballots and documentation to the county clerk, sometime around 8 p.m.
But the reopening will look different tonight.
Instead of opening the doors to a coterie of onlookers, anxious to follow the returns as they are posted on a big screen in the second floor courtroom, tonight only a select few people will be permitted inside.
Candidates will be allowed to enter, along with one guest each. Print and television news crews will be admitted with the proviso that they must wear masks at all times except when conducting interviews. And the Radio Greenbrier crew will be allowed to set up in the courthouse lobby to broadcast returns and interview candidates, as always.
Sheriff’s deputies will enforce social distancing requirements for candidates, their guests, news people and elected officials in the second floor courtroom, where about 15 spaces already are marked off.
Commission President Lowell Rose, who outlined the restrictions intended to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus, noted that the courtroom is simply not large enough to accommodate the usual crowd of between 40 and 60 people and still maintain adequate social distancing.
Most counties in the state are not allowing anyone not involved in the vote tallying process into their courthouses on election night, Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk stated.
“We’re trying to be more open than most counties are,” Rose said.
After being closed for nearly two months, the Greenbrier County Courthouse reopened to the public on May 18, with severe restrictions on the number of people permitted in each office at one time in order to follow state and federal guidelines regarding social distancing.
As for throwing caution to the wind and opening the courthouse to all on election night, Rose said, “We’re not allowed to do that yet.”
Commissioner Mike McClung said he finds excluding the public from the election night process to be “scary stuff.”
Rose noted, “We’ve all got problems with some part of this, I’m sure.”
In addition to the radio broadcast, Greenbrier County election returns will be updated regularly throughout the evening on the county’s Facebook Live stream.
•••
Following Monday’s meeting, Loudermilk shared early voting figures with The Register-Herald. She said 955 people cast ballots in the early voting period that ended Saturday.
In addition, more than 4,000 absentee ballots had been received as of Monday, Loudermilk said. She had mailed out 5,000 absentee ballots, upon the voters’ requests.
Only those ballots postmarked by the Post Office no later than election day will be accepted, she said, noting that any ballots received after election day will be handled during the canvass, set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 15.
Greenbrier County has 22,884 registered voters. Of those, 8,620 are registered as Democrats, 8,053 Republicans, 883 Independent and 5,122 no party. The remainder are registered under smaller party banners.
