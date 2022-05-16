Raleigh County added a total of 125 ballots to its election night totals after completing its canvas Tuesday afternoon.
Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said these additional votes did not alter the results for elections in the county.
“They pretty much stayed the same," Richardson said. "They just got a few more votes but it didn’t change anything.”
The counting of absentee and provisional ballots from West Virginia’s 2022 Primary Election took place statewide as part of canvassing conducted by county officials.
Canvass is a proceeding required by law in which the materials, equipment and results of an election are reviewed, corrected and officially recorded prior to the certification of that election, according to information from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Overseeing this process for each county is the Board of Canvassers which consist of local county commissioners.
In Raleigh County, Richardson said votes from 71 absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and 54 provisional ballots cast on election night were added to the county’s election night totals.
She added that voters in Raleigh County cast provisional ballots for a number of reasons.
Richardson said some were from poll workers who did not make it to early voting and instead cast a provisional ballot at the polling location they were working at.
She said some were also a result of voters showing up to the incorrect precinct caused by the confusion related to redistricting or failing to update their voter registration after a move.
In addition to reviewing some absentee and provisional ballots, state code also requires that a certain number of precincts be hand counted.
In Raleigh County, Richardson said the number they are required to hand count is three.
“This is just another assurance that everything did work right,” she said. “We just take the ballots and do a hand count as to what they voted for and make sure those results match the results that we ran on election night.”
Richardson said canvassing in Raleigh County ended at roughly 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.