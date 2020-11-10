Mount Hope —Appalachian Bible College invites the community to SongFest, a celebratory concert presented by the Music Department.
The event is themed In Times Like These: Our Grateful Praise.
The concert is presented by the combined forces of ABC's ensembles and will be interspersed with congregational singing as well as personal testimonies. Selections include the "National Anthem," favorites like “His Eye is On the Sparrow” and “He’s Got the Whole World,” and hymns like “We Gather Together” and “My Heart Is Filled with Thankfulness.”
The event will be Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. in Anderson Hall. Admission is free.
Guests are asked to wear masks until seated, and to follow instructions for physical distancing. Both concerts will also be streamed online at abc.edu/live.