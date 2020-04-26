Let me start by making something crystal clear.
To say something is clear is sufficient. To say it is crystal clear is a bit excessive.
That’s not to say I’ve never used the expression, but 21 years later, I can still hear Dr. George Arnold asking the students in my JMC 100 class how something could be “clearer than clear.”
• • •
I tested into two honors classes — English and history — my freshman year at Marshall.
I did not, however, test out of JMC 100, the Fundamentals of Journalistic English. To be honest, I don’t even remember trying to test out of it. From what I understand, the few students who succeeded in hopscotching the class did so by scoring a minimum of a whopping 77 percent on an exam. Perhaps I’ve blocked the test from my usually excellent memory for a reason.
So, I went from honors classes to a semester of what I’ve come to describe as “everything you should have learned in high school but didn’t.”
The descriptor might be a bit broad, but the class was created so Dr. Arnold could ensure we knew proper grammar and punctuation before we moved on to reporting classes.
I still remember each class I took in college, but only a handful have left visceral memories.
This is one.
And I’m not alone.
A recent post on the Marshall Journalism alumni page on Facebook prompted a slew of responses. A former student asked others to “dust off their JMC grammar books” — written by Dr. Arnold — and list their grammar pet peeves.
I could go into a few of them here, but then they might become your pet peeves as well and that wouldn’t be fair, would it?
One former student wrote, “There are so many. Dr. Arnold was a blessing and a curse.”
That’s probably the best way to describe the class.
I most likely wouldn’t have been ready for the writing classes that came next without JMC 100.
But I most likely wouldn’t have second-guessed myself and annoyed a few family members through the years quite as much without JMC 100.
Yes, I know I said I wouldn’t tell you any of my pet peeves, but it’s mostly confusing “nauseated” and “nauseous” that gets me.
I remember Dr. Arnold telling us that saying “I’m nauseous” meant we were calling ourselves disgusting, as nauseous means to cause disgust or sickness.
Freshman Michelle didn’t want to be disgusting, so that lesson stuck.
But when I came home armed with that knowledge, I began to use it against family who misused the word.
“Yes, you make me sick, too,” I remember saying in a failed attempt at changing their grammar.
(Sarcasm only makes people angry.)
So after five or 10 years I stopped.
Now, none of this is to say my grammar or punctuation is perfect.
I still have the text from my class.
I just turned to page 169 where I found the differences among aroma, smell and odor. I understand and remember now that I read it. I guess I had forgotten about it.
And although I’ve blocked all memories of the exam that would have allowed me to bypass this “blessing and curse,” I’m glad I didn’t test out.
There are very few classes that bond generations of students, but this is one. And I’m grateful for it.
(By the way, I could have said “bond together” but page 248 of my textbook says it’s too wordy.)
