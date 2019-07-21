Next to U.S. 19, a bright red barn sits among simple, modest buildings at Dove’s Outlet Village in Fayetteville. Inside, sculptures of true-to-size black bears welcome guests with their friendly green eyes and elaborate carvings. Covering the walls and sitting on tables, there are smooth, handcrafted bowls, marbles and jewelry encrusted with real rose petals.
The red barn, better known as West Virginia Made Crafts, opened in April. According to owner Mandy Bailey and her husband James, there is nothing in the up-and-coming store that isn’t made in West Virginia. In fact, featuring West Virginia artists was the goal from the start.
“I don’t know why all these little shops all around West Virginia are not selling West Virginia-made stuff,” James Bailey explained. “Most of the stuff you see is from China and here and there. From the state of West Virginia, we have great artists.”
According to James, the art and products are what tells the story.
“One woman came in, she was from North Carolina, and she saw the bears,” James explained. “She couldn’t figure out which one she wanted. She had her daughter on the phone trying to decide, then she finally said, ‘If we can get them all in the car, we’ll take them’.”
“She just couldn’t believe the price of them,” he continued. “They’re big, chainsaw-crafted bears that you can’t beat the price of.”
Starting out, the couple knew they wanted to showcase the talent of local artists. Before deciding to open the shop, James worked at Tamarack. He was friends with the artists and businesses that set up there and asked if they would be interested in working together. He said that no one refused. From there, the venture began.
One young man, Joshua Bailey, believes that WV Made Crafts carries items that are special to the state.
“You see some things here you could never imagine, like the wooden Indians,” said Joshua, the couple’s son. “You could never imagine something that complex, or the iron knives there. Or the ears of corn there in the basket. It’s fantastic. You meet all sorts of people and have great conversations. Never a dull moment.”
The biggest challenge WV Made Crafts has faced is getting the word out about the West Virginia-centered business, but both Mandy and James have big plans for the future. For starters, the couple is trying to buy a sign to display on U.S. 19.
“We’ve been here six months, and from the beginning of time, I can see a difference and people get excited about what’s in here. It encourages me that the word is getting out there, slowly, but it’s getting out there.”
“For me, I’d like to have more stores,” Mandy said. “I don’t want to just be here. The artisans of West Virginia need to be out there more.”
Though WV Made Crafts hasn’t been open for a year, Mandy believes they have already made a connection with the community.
“What I’m noticing now is a lot of people are returning back because they like it so much,” said Mandy Bailey. “I see a lot of familiar faces.”
While the business is covered with handcrafted items from all over the state, it often hosts live demonstrations for the public to see. Dates and times are listed on Facebook.
For more information about the new business, visit wvmadecrafts.com or connect with it on Facebook at WV Made Crafts.
