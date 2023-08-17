MIAMI – A veteran pilot died after a flight out of Miami International Airport this week.
LATAM Airlines Flight 505, bound for Santiago, Chile, departed Miami at 10:11 p.m. Monday. Two hours later, it landed in Tocumen International Airport in Panama because of the medical emergency.
“All the necessary protocols were followed during the flight to safeguard the life of the affected pilot,” LATAM said in a statement Wednesday night. “Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot passed away.”
The pilot, who worked at LATAM for 25 years, was one of three crew members in command. While LATAM didn’t name the pilot, loved ones on social media identified the pilot as 56-year-old Iván Andaur.
Paula Maldini, who is a pilot at Sky, shared a photo — and a eulogy — about Andaur on Tuesday in a Facebook post.
“I have so many memories of our flights, conversations and so many [other] things,” Maldini said in Spanish. “Fly high.”
The flight eventually departed Panama City and landed in Santiago on Tuesday night.
