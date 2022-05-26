Works of art are bring brought to life this week by the Beckley Dance Theatre School with its performances of “A Night at the Museum” at the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium.
Following opening night on Tuesday, the group hosted a performance, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will have one more 6 p.m. Thursday, also at the Woodrow Wilson auditorium. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Much like the movie by the same name, Beckley Performing Artistic Director Jerry Rose said dancers will bring pieces of art from museums around the world to life using a number of different dance styles.
He added that attendees will be in for a treat as soon as they enter the door as dancers will be stationed around the lobby dressed as notable figures from Louis XIV to Marie Antoinette.
“I think the audience is going to get such a kick out of that,” Rose said. “Every 10 minutes this wonderful gong sounds, and the (dancers) will change into a different position. It will be a show before the show, so it sets the tone for it.”
Rose said dancers will also depict collections of art, statues and Greek antiquities from museums in New York City, Paris, Russia and more.
“The show is an amalgamation of art and history and music and life and showbusiness and entertainment,” he said.
Ross said the performance includes more than 100 dancers from ages three to 45 as part of Beckley Dance Theatre School’s 58th annual recital season.
For those who attend the performances this week, Ross said he hopes they are left in awe and impressed by the talent available in Beckley.
“I want them to take away the fact that they live in Beckley, West Virginia, and they could not go to a theater in Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York or anywhere else and see people who are more in tone and in tune with dance, and who are classically and contemporarily trained,” he said. “We have fine artists in our youngsters who dance all over the world.”