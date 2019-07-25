A new wave of locker room talk

Nearly 1 in 11 females and approximately 1 in 15 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coaching Boys into Men, a program launched in 2001, is raising awareness among high school athletes and challenging them to change the statistics. During a workshop held in Beckley this week, coaches were taught how to give a new kind of "locker-room talk" that promotes non-violence and respect.
Five coaches and one principal from southern West Virginia attended the training, hosted by the Southern Educational Services Cooperative (SESC) Adolescent Health Program and co-sponsored by Valley College and the WV Foundation for Rape Information Services.
Coaches who attended the training received conversation cards to support the chat the coaches are already having with their students, like how to respect the people they date. When put into practice, coaches spend around 15 minutes a week going over these topics.
"We know that coaches are the most influential person in a young athlete’s life," instructor, Selina Vickers said. "We know that great coaches expect their athletes to be leaders on and off the field of play."
The program believes that high school athletes look up to their coaches as role models, so giving them the the right training is critical. For girls, there will soon be sister program called Athletes as Leaders.
In a study, CBIM, or Coaching Boys into Men, took sixteen high schools and a little over 2,000 athletes and studied how the program was working. At the three month follow-up, researchers found that the athletes who had been in the program had gained positive results, one of which showed that the boys who participated were notably more likely to report intentions of abusive behaviors or attempt to help a victim.
“We are very proud to offer this program to coaches across the state," Vickers said. "Coaches are incredible communicators and role models for young men. Supporting coaches in the important work of building leaders and helping guide young men in the right direction is our goal."
For more information about Coaching Boys Into Men or Athletes As Leaders, contact Selina Vickers at smvickers@wvesc.org or 1-681-207-7110 ext 1120.
