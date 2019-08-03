A day at the Appalachian String Band Festival starts with rejuvenation

clifftop — Camp Washington Carver in Clifftop turns into a hub once a year for all things bluegrass. The Appalachian String Band Festival is one of the most upbeat weekends the campsite sees; however, the days start off slow — for good reason.
In Chestnut Lodge, the dining hall at Camp Washington Carver, one can smell wafts of maple syrup, eggs and bacon sifting through the air around 9 a.m. Campers come in to grab their morning cup of joe and a meal before taking part in one of the numerous events the festival has to offer, which typically involve feet tappin' to some traditional folk music.
In that same building, Chestnut Lodge, a large wood-paneled door separates the dining hall and a large room with dark-stained hardwood floors. In that room campers are twisting and contorting their bodies while following the instruction from Rochelle “Rockie” Morris.
Morris stood before a crowd of roughly 20 campers, musicians, and staff members on yoga mats, as she also twisted and contorted; silver-sparkled clips glistened in her gray, curly hair.
At the Appalachian String Band Festival artists, bands, and just people who enjoy the type of music come together for a weekend of fellowship to spend time with their families and friends.
Outside of Morris' makeshift yoga studio, families and friends are slowly waking up in their own time to prepare for the day. Two older men perch on a picnic table; one plays the violin while another plays a banjo. A father runs around an open field with his three sons as they dance to the elder men's music.
Morris, of Gainsville, Fla., has been attending the Appalachian String Band Festival for around 25 years, she said. For the first 10 years she attended, she was the festival's coffee vendor, known as Coffee Talk Cafe. Now, she teaches the early morning yoga daily at the festival but also works as a vendor selling vintage clothing and cowboy boots.
“I've been practicing yoga for 45 years, and I think we need yoga more now than ever before in this kind of troubled world,” Morris said. “All of us that are here, we're all having a fun time together and getting along, but we all have to go home once it's over. We all have to go back into the world and face what's happening.”
Although yoga typically doesn't have much to do with music, Morris had to add a twist to the class because, after all, it is a string-based festival.
Jeffrey O'Neil, of Boston, Mass., sat beside Morris for her nearly hour and a half class as he played the cello. He's played with Morris in her yoga classes for a couple years, and without taking any breaks, he played mystically over those attending the class.
“In a way, I'm kind of hoping people don't notice I'm here. I'm hoping they concentrate on her voice and their bodies,” O'Neil said.
“I think the music just helps create an atmosphere — a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.
Morris said she has found yoga infuses her, keeps her grounded, and centered in peace. Overall, it just keeps her joyful, she added.
“There are so many different types of people here like musicians, artists, just good people. So I teach this to not only meet people but get them ready for what's to come during the day,” Morris said.
Later in the weekend, the Appalachian String Festival was set to host a traditional band contest, a flatfoot dance workshop, a banjo builder showcase and much more.
“There's just so much here for people to do and see, and I always try to help get them ready for the day. I just try to be the kind of person that I would also want to meet on the road,” Morris said. “It's just a good thing for everyone to bring themselves to light in the morning, that staff for the festival even comes!”
Morris called her yoga class “Festival Yoga 101 for Dummies.” While laughing she said, “We do port-a-potty poses and all kinds of silly stuff I just make up.
“If it ain't fun, I don't want to do it,” she said.
On a more serious note, Morris said she comes back year after year just to help people.
“To help start their day, to help them to remember to stay mindful, alert and conscious,” she said. “To remember to make eye contact with people, to make the most of the time you have at this fun weekend. To just destress and be totally present.”
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH