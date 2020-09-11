Raleigh County residents honored the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by hosting a remote, socially distanced patriotic remembrance service as part of the Sept. 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance in Word Park on Neville Street in Beckley Friday morning. This annual event is to acknowledge the sacrifices of the first responders that day … and every day.
Starting at dusk September 11, there will be the annual Parade of Lights, which will start at Independence High School, travel up Robert C Byrd Drive, travel through downtown and end at the Linda K Epling Stadium, no ceremony is planned this year after the parade. Spectators are encouraged to watch along the route at a safe distance.