The 50th annual spring show of the National Scrip Collectors Association will be April 14-15 in the Appalachian Room of Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road in Beckley.
The show is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
Scrip was the primary form of exchange for many miners in West Virginia as well as many other coal mining states. Most scrip was made of metal and resembled coins in denominations ranging from 1 cent through $20, though $1 and $5 tokens are usually the highest denominations encountered.
Scrip was issued to miners as an advance of their pay and could be used to purchase products at the company store. The company store offered just about anything a miner’s family would need.
Though the use of scrip ended in the 1950s, it is widely circulated today – that is, among collectors. While most collectors today focus on particular companies or counties for their collections, many also collect certain denominations, tokens with pictures on them or even certain states, among other similar collections.
This show is an opportunity to not only learn about scrip, but also get started in scrip collecting or, for the advanced collector, perhaps even add a token or two to your collection, according to program organizer Kevin Andersen. Collectors and dealers will be arriving throughout the day on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.
If you would like to sell, trade, or buy scrip, lumber tokens or merchant tokens, then this show is an opportunity for you, Andersen said. Dealers will have tables set up with lots of scrip and other tokens, as well as books, mining lamps, scatter tags and other mining memorabilia available for your consideration.
“Even if you just want to come over and have a look, or talk about bygone days in the coal camps, come on over and sit a spell,” he said.
For more information, visit https://www.scripcollectors.org/
