The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department arrested three Akron, Ohio, men and one juvenile April 3 during a traffic stop near Mullens, according to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
Cornell Archie, 20, was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Leemariyante Lewis, 22, was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Kentrell McKenzie, 20, was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
The 17-year-old juvenile was also charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
The three adults were arraigned before Magistrate Jeff Barlow and remained in Southern Regional Jail Monday morning.
Additionally, the investigation resulted in the seizure of 40 grams of fentanyl and a handgun.
In the past month, Ellison said, the Sheriff’s Department has arrested or detained seven people from the Akron area believed to be involved in the delivery of fentanyl.
In less than 36 hours, March 24-25, officers responded to nine overdose calls across the county. Over the course of the same week, the total jumped from nine to 14.
Fentanyl is believed to be the source of those overdoses, Ellison said.
The chief deputy said he had never seen that number of overdoses in such a short period of time in his nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
None of the cases handled by deputies resulted in death, Ellison said, but one victim had Narcan administered three times to revive him.
Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.
Deputies and other emergency response personnel now carry Narcan as do those with substance abuse disorder, Ellison said. It is distributed as part of needle exchange programs.
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever used to treat severe pain, such as end-of-life-stage cancer. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Made in lozenge and patch form, the legal drug is easily turned into a liquid form that is then mixed with heroin and/or cocaine or sprayed on such products as powdered sugar, according to officials.
The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000 and can remain anonymous.