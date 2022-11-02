After a two-year hiatus caused by the onset of Covid, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s Spirit of Beckley award is returning to honor a couple which organizers say truly embodies everything this award represents.
This year’s recipients of the 33rd Spirit of Beckley award are Bill and Lynn O’Brien.
Tuesday morning the Spirit of Beckley fundraiser campaign kick off a with a breakfast at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Present at the breakfast were all the fundraising teams who picked up 1,000 contact cards to call on local businesses to donate to the cause.
