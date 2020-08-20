An Ansted couple and another man have been charged with child neglect and various other criminal charges after Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies conducted a welfare check on Aug. 1, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported on Aug. 11.
Fridley said that deputies aided Fayette Child Protective Services (CPS) in conducting a "home check" on children who lived in the house. CPS workers and police found the children in the care of their father, 37-year-old Keith Crist.
A second man, Travis Huffman, 29, also of Ansted, was at the residence when police arrived.
The children's mother, Sheena Fox, 32, arrived at the house after CPS had arrived and allegedly gave permission to search the house, according to a press release by the Fayette Sheriff's Office.
Fridley reported that police found eight guns, methamphetamine, a sizable amount of marijuana and cocaine inside the home.
An intoxication evaluation was conducted by a Sheriff's Department Drug Recognition Expert.
Crist was charged on Aug. 1 with two counts of gross child neglect creating risk of injury, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, conspiracy to commit a felony and eight counts of prohibited person in possession of firearms, said Fridley.
Huffman was arrested Aug. 1 for three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
On Aug. 11, Fox was charged with child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury. She was unable to post bond and was remanded to Southern Regional Jail, Fridley reported.