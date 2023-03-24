The 25th Annual Women’s Expo returned to the Beckley Raleigh County ConventionCenter on March 24-25. The Expo is one of the highlights of the spring season. Starting small in only the conference center side of the convention center, the event has now expanded to nearly every corner of the convention center.
The event will open its doors to the public on March 24 from 1-7 p.m. and March 25 from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Vendors will be offering a variety of products and opportunities for door prizes both days. There will also be photos with the Easter Bunny, and character visits from Elsa, Spiderman, and The Buzz Bee.
For the 25th anniversary event planners have added a “Wheel Winning” with chances to win a variety{of prizes including up to $2,500 from Beckley Auto Mall and a weekend spa getaway to The Greenbrier General Manager Beth Reger notes, “None of this would be possible without our anchor sponsors and the over 150 vendors that will be there as well as the staff of Southern Communications who have worked tirelessly to make sure that the event is not only a success but something that the public looks forward to every year.”This year’s sponsors are: Unicare, Optimum, Pioneer Community Bank, Appalachian Regional Hospital, Little General, Doctor Immedicare, Mountain State Counseling Services, Revolution Mortgage, Rural King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Beckley Auto Mall.
