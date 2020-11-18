A sex offender compliance sweep conducted last week by the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Services in Raleigh County resulted in the discovery of 23 violations and five arrests.
The results of the operation, called operation Turkey Sweep, were released Tuesday during a press conference held by West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Services at the West Virginia State Police Troop 6 Headquarters.
Cpl. Robert Marsh said over the course of three days last week more than 200 hours man hours were put in to verify information from 100 sex offenders registered in Raleigh County.
According to state code, a person convicted of sexual offenses is required to register his or her physical and mailing address, telephone number, place of employment, vehicle, email, social media accounts and several other details with the local state police detachment.
In the process of verifying this information, a process which entailed knocking on the sex offenders’ doors to verify information as well as talking with neighbors, Marsh said they verified 93 offenders, discovered 23 violations, made five arrests, initiated seven criminal investigations and have five potential federal cases.
Marsh said he would not release a list of the sex offenders found to have violations as they are still working on locating some of those individuals and didn’t want to tip them off.
He did say that some of the violations included unreported address changes as well as unregistered social media accounts and emails.
At least once a year, law enforcement is required to perform physical checks on registered sex offenders to ensure that this information is up to date. If the information is found to be outdated or lacking, violations are issued which can result in jail time, Marsh said.
He added that they do try and perform more than one check a year on sex offenders to ensure compliance as well as public safety.
“What we’re trying to do is, we don’t want the sex offenders to get comfortable that they think, hey the trooper is here so I’m good (for another) 365 days,” Marsh said. “We want to do that surprise visit every now and then. It keeps them honest.”
Marsh said there are roughly 300 sex offenders registered in Raleigh County.
He added that the sweep would not have been possible without assistance from the U.S. Marshal Services.
U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous said he was proud to have his office assist in the sweep.
“There’s a lot of aspects of our jobs in law enforcement that’s just impossible to do with limited manpower and limited resources but when we team together, especially in relation to operation Turkey Sweep as we did here with the U.S. Marshal Service and the state police, we’re much more effective, much more efficient, because we bring many more resources and much more manpower to the table,” Baylous said.
He added that in terms of whether or not this operation was a success, “It was successful in that we were able to identify those who had violated the law but we would really like to see no arrests and no violations every time we do this.”
The location, name and other information of convicted sex offenders living in West Virginia can be found on West Virginia State Police website at wvsp.gov under the sex offender tab.