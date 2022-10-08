The East Beckley Bypass and Z-Way was dedicated as Clarence Watson Memorial Boulevard, in honor of the First West Virginia governor from Raleigh County, on Saturday.
The City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society and Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted the dedication ceremony at Beckley Plaza Mall, with members of the Meadows family attending.
The city issued a special commemorative coin in honor of Gov. Meadows who was the 22nd governor of the state in 1945-49. Meadows was born in Beckley February 11, 1904 and died September 12, 1961
