The East Beckley Bypass and Z-Way was dedicated as Clarence Watson Memorial Boulevard, in honor of the First West Virginia governor from Raleigh County, on Saturday.
The City of Beckley, Raleigh County Historical Society and Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce hosted the dedication ceremony at Beckley Plaza Mall, with members of the Meadows family attending.
The city issued a special commemorative coin in honor of Gov. Meadows who was the 22nd governor of the state in 1945-49. Meadows was born in Beckley February 11, 1904 and died September 12, 1961
1 of 9
100822 Meadows Ceremony 2.jpg
Beckley mayor Rob Rappold, issued a special commemorative coin during the dedication ceremony for Clarence Watson Meadows. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 1.jpg
Tom Sopher, president Raleigh County Historical Society, speaks during the dedication ceremony for Clarence Watson Meadows. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 3.jpg
100822 Meadows Ceremony 4.jpg
Lynne Roadarmel, daughter, left, listens to speeches during the dedication ceremony for father Clarence Watson Meadows. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 5.jpg
Audience listens to speeches during the dedication ceremony for Clarence Watson Meadows. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 6.jpg
Juliana Turner. grandaughter, looks over items during a dedication ceremony for her grandfather Clarence Watson Meadows. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 7.jpg
Family members preparing to cut the ribbon for the Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 8.jpg
Family members from left, Lindsay Kramer, Rob Roadarmel, Alex Guardado, Lynne "Meadows" Roadarmel, only living daughter, Michael Roadarmel and Logan Roadarmel, cut the ribbon for the Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100822 Meadows Ceremony 9.jpg
The East Beckley Bypass and Z-Way was dedicated as Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
