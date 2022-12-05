The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Antonio Avenue

Abuse of an elder person: Patton Drive

Burglar alarm: 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), Myers Avenue, 31 Bypass Plaza (Transformations Weight Loss)

Check welfare: Harper Road

Civil assist: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Civil matter: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, South Vance Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Domestic: Truman Avenue

Drug violation: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3),  100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Terrill Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5),  400 block Neville Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Second Street

Four-wheeler: Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: Harper Road

Harassing phone call: East Prince Street

K-9 unit request: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), South Fayette Street/E Street

Larceny: Fourth Street, 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 221 Pikeview Drive

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 800 block North Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Scott Avenue/Ninth Street

Open container: Industrial Drive

Overdose: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive/Fourth Street

Prostitution: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Reckless driver: Maxwell Hill Road, Interstate 64, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)

Speeding vehicle: Wilkes Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)

Stolen property: Hargrove Street

Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Lewis Ritchie Drive, Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue

Suspicious person: Ruby Lane

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Traffic problem: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 100 block City Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/Main Street, 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), 600 block South Fayette Street, New River Drive/Pikeview Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/E Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)

Unwanted person: 105 S. Eisenhower Drive (Jackie Withrow Hospital) 

Vehicle identification number verification: Orchard Avenue

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Motor vehicle accident), Industrial Park Road

Warrant served: Ewart Avenue

