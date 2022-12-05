The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Antonio Avenue
Abuse of an elder person: Patton Drive
Burglar alarm: 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), Myers Avenue, 31 Bypass Plaza (Transformations Weight Loss)
Check welfare: Harper Road
Civil assist: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Civil matter: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, South Vance Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Drug violation: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Terrill Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Second Street
Four-wheeler: Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: Harper Road
Harassing phone call: East Prince Street
K-9 unit request: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Venus Lounge), South Fayette Street/E Street
Larceny: Fourth Street, 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 221 Pikeview Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 800 block North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Scott Avenue/Ninth Street
Open container: Industrial Drive
Overdose: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Parking complaint: Edgewood Drive/Fourth Street
Prostitution: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Reckless driver: Maxwell Hill Road, Interstate 64, 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Speeding vehicle: Wilkes Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)
Stolen property: Hargrove Street
Suspicious activity: Earwood Street, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Lewis Ritchie Drive, Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue
Suspicious person: Ruby Lane
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Traffic problem: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block City Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/Main Street, 114 New River Town Center (Wasabi Fusion), 600 block South Fayette Street, New River Drive/Pikeview Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/E Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)
Unwanted person: 105 S. Eisenhower Drive (Jackie Withrow Hospital)
Vehicle identification number verification: Orchard Avenue
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Motor vehicle accident), Industrial Park Road
Warrant served: Ewart Avenue
