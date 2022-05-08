FILE - A fragment of a Tochka-U missile lies on the ground following an attack at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. Russia's military on Wednesday May 4, 2022, launched a string of attacks on Ukraine's railway network, which has been vital for moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees and exporting food. The largely flat country has a vast railway network, which has proved invaluable from a military viewpoint for supplying key Western arms shipments — and has also helped in the exodus of refugees from Russian air assaults and land advances.