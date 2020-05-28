Southern West Virginia counties raked in over $18 million from Abandoned Mine Land funding for various projects spread over four counties, it was announced Thursday.
Raleigh County was the biggest beneficiary, getting $11 million for water and sewer extention projects while Wyoming County Commission and the town of Pineville was awarded $4.5 million to assist with the cost of upgrading and extending Pineville's water system into Brenton and Baileysville – if the project gets the final green light from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The projects in southern West Virginia receiving funds were:
• Raleigh County – White Oak Waterline extension project, $1.3 million, providing approximately 19,750 linear feet of public water service to residents along the border of Raleigh and Summers counties.
• Raleigh County – Rhodell Water Service Upgrade Project, $2.1 million, constructing approximately three miles of public water service to residents along Route 33.
• Raleigh County – Harper Eccles Sewer Extension Project, $7.6 million, providing approximately three miles of public sewer to residents along Route 3.
• Fayette County – Oak Hill Sanitary Board for the Minden sanitary sewer system rehabilitation, $1.5 million for upgrading existing sewer lines, pumping stations, and sanitary collection system.
• McDowell County – Renaissance Village, $1 million, for aiding in the construction of a housing facility for teachers. The proposed facility will also have space available for commercial use.
The Wyoming County project will serve 254 new customers, according to Jason Mullins, commission president.
“This is so exciting,” Mullins emphasized. “We've been working on this project for at least two years now.”
Mullins said Gov. Jim Justice delivered the news during a conference call that included himself and commissioners Sam Muscari Sr. and Randall Aliff, along with Pineville Mayor Mike Kodak and town officials.
Phase one of the project will include Brenton, Marianna and Green Camp and end at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
While more grants and loans will be required to complete the extension project, the Abandoned Mine Land funding is critical to the project, Mullins emphasized.
The Brenton system is failing, with repair costs gobbling up the PSD finances.
“We've 'nickeled and dimed' this system for awhile now. It's had problems for several years – source problems, tank problems, pump problems, you name it,” Mullins said of the Brenton system.
Additionally, last year, an audit of the meters found that only half of them were working and several of the residents were not paying their water bills, which resulted in continuing financial problems for the Brenton PSD.
Mullins said it will likely be another year or two before the water extension is constructed and water is flowing from new pipes.
Water projects are a slow process that involve engineering, designing, bidding, obtaining right-of-way as well as additional funding, and construction.
“But this is the big step,” Mullins said. “This is like a promise that this project is going to happen.
“Once the AML money is awarded, then it's much easier to get the smaller loans and grants to finish a project.”
The project is one of 12 recommendations that will utilize $27.1 million in federal grant funding, Gov. Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton announced Thursday afternoon during a virtual ceremony.
“This is a lot of money and it could really and truly go a long way,” Gov. Justice said. “Hopefully it’ll do a lot of great things in the areas where the work will be happening – we have a lot of great things happening in West Virginia.”
The grants, provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, are administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands.
Recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.
The economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act on Aug. 3, 1977.
The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement must give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.
“These kinds of economic development projects are right in Governor Justice’s wheelhouse and he’s absolutely been a superstar to the entire state for helping us make these valuable projects a reality in West Virginia,” Caperton said. “We’ve received $105 million over the past four years, all going into economic development activities, and we’ve already received notice that we’re going to get another $25 million in funding for the next year.”
“I want to thank all those involved in making these projects a reality, the project leaders, our county commissioners, mayors, members of the West Virginia Legislature and our West Virginia DEP,” Gov. Justice said. “Without the commitment from each and every one of these dedicated West Virginians, none of this would be possible.”