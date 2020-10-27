Local authorities assisted in locating three missing children in Beckley as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation focused on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children, according to a release Tuesday from the U.S. Marshals Service.
The operation, called Autumn Hope, led to the recovery of 45 missing children, with 13 of the children recovered as a result of the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Southern District of West Virginia, in conjunction with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force
The CUFFED task force is comprised of the West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Ironton Ohio Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also supported the operation.
U. S. Marshal Michael Baylous reports that of the 13 missing children recovered by the CUFFED Task Force:
• Three children missing from San Bernardino, California, taken in a parental dispute, were recovered in Beckley;
• Three children missing from Columbus, Ohio were recovered in Jackson County, West Virginia;
• One child missing from within the Southern Districts of West Virginia was located in Princeton, West Virginia. The U.S. Marshals Service had this case less than six hours before locating the missing child;
• Two children missing from within the Southern Districts of West Virginia were located in Dunbar and Putnam County, West Virginia;
• Three children missing from Lawrence County, Ohio were recovered in Lawrence County, Ohio; and,
• One child missing from Richmond, Virginia was found in Princeton, West Virginia.
Raleigh County Sherriff Scott Van Meter said this operation that led to the recovery of these children was more than a month in the making.
“This is a good thing that the Marshals spearheaded, and we were happy, along with the other agencies, to work with them in this,” he said.
Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said his officers along with other received special training in human trafficking in order to participate in this operation.
“We have officer who were deputized with the U.S. Marshals, the (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) . . . so that they can assist and aid in investigations, especially those that go across state boundaries,” Christian said.
In the release, Baylous said the U.S. Marshals Service makes finding these children a priority.
“As a result, over the past 5 years the U.S. Marshals Service has a 75 percent success rate in finding missing children,” he said.
United States Attorney Mike Stuart noted that human trafficking is a horrendous crime that impacts communities in West Virginia and throughout the country.
“When children are missing, they are at great risk of becoming victims of human trafficking,” he said. “Our U.S. Marshals and federal, state and local partners are true heroes for their tireless work to find and protect missing children.”