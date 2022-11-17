Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to share our many blessings and to give Thanks. In 1621 the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. It's a time when American families feel closer to one another and thank God for food, family, and freedom.
I have so much to be thankful for. I was raised in an old fashioned, Bible believing, church with parents who were born again Christians and faithful to church. They taught us children from the Bible. We always had family Bible reading where we all participated, and we prayed together before going to bed. My Mom was a prayer warrior. She would set her alarm clock for 4 am to get up and pray. One night she was praying in the living room, and someone knocked on the front door. It scared her, so she prayed harder and louder, and they left. If we had a problem the answer was found on our knees talking to Jesus.
When my youngest brother was very small, he was very sick and convulsing. Mom and Dad took him to the doctor and the doctor wanted to admit him to the hospital, but my parents didn’t have the money, so they had to take him home. My Mom got on her knees and cried out to the Lord begging God not to let him have another convulsion and that was the last one to this day and he's now 71. God is so Good!
When I grew up times were hard, and we didn't have much money or material things, but we had Jesus and that's who we relied on. On this Thanksgiving let us thank God for our many blessings and be grateful we live in America. Psalms 33:12 says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his inheritance.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
