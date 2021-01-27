Two people were arrested in Fayette County on Tuesday after they were found to be in possession of more than $100,000 worth of heroin.
The drugs were discovered by an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department who was on patrol on High Street in Oak Hill, according the criminal complaint.
The officer observed a white Dodge Ram parked in the middle of the roadway with five subjects standing around it. Once the officer approached the vehicle, he detected a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from truck.
Inside the vehicle was Anthony Maurice Bell, 24 of Beckley, and Savannah Dawn Dorsey, 24 of Oak Hill.
Bell and Dorsey were then asked to exit the vehicle in order for the officer to conduct a pat-down search.
During a search of Bell, the officer found a “large sum” of U.S. currency in his pocket. The complaint states that Bell attempted to get into the passenger side of the vehicle multiple times and then began pacing.
As a precaution, he was handcuffed and placed inside the officer’s patrol truck.
While this was taking place, Dorsey opened the passenger side of the truck, removed a camo backpack and then ran into a nearby wooded area.
She was chased by the officer and eventually apprehended after being tased twice.
Once she was secured, the officer searched the backpack and found scales, several bags, a roll of aluminum foil, a loaded handgun and roughly 594 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $118,800, according to the complaint.
Bell and Dorsey were both charged with possession with intent to deliver. Dorsey was also charged with fleeing on foot. Both were booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bond for Bell and Dorsey was set at $45,000 each, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.