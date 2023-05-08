The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue
Assist other departments: McCreery Street
Domestic: Crawford Street
Escort: Pamela Street
Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue (5), 100 block 8th Street, 100 block 8th Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Scott Avenue, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block 8th Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley, WM Sam's and Lowe's), 100 block 7th Street (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1700 block South Kanawha Street.
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
K9 unit request: Pikeview Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street
Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center and Pine Lodge Road
Person down: Harper Road and Westwood Drive
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 1703 South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries) (2)
Suspicious activity: Wickham Avenue, Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: South Orchard Street
Suspicious vehicle: 9th Street
Traffic stop: Pikeview Drive, Saunders Avenue and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 300 block Old Eccles Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Trespassing: South Vance Drive (2)
Vehicle disabled: 500 block Ragland Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.