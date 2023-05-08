The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Assault already occurred: Hartley Avenue

Assist other departments: McCreery Street

Domestic: Crawford Street

Escort: Pamela Street

Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue (5), 100 block 8th Street, 100 block 8th Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), Scott Avenue, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block 8th Street, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley, WM Sam's and Lowe's), 100 block 7th Street (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 1700 block South Kanawha Street.

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

K9 unit request: Pikeview Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street and North Kanawha Street

Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center and Pine Lodge Road

Person down: Harper Road and Westwood Drive

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Special assignment: 1703 South Kanawha Street (Heart of God Ministries) (2)

Suspicious activity: Wickham Avenue, Johnstown Road

Suspicious person: South Orchard Street

Suspicious vehicle: 9th Street

Traffic stop: Pikeview Drive, Saunders Avenue and Scott Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 300 block Old Eccles Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Trespassing: South Vance Drive (2)

Vehicle disabled: 500 block Ragland Road

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

No report provided.

