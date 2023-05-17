The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: 3rd Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Scott Avenue
Attempt to serve warrant: Crawford Street
Burglar alarm: Dogwood Lane
Check welfare: Pikeview Drive, Forrest Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Garden Terrace
Breaking and entering not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Temple Street, South Oakwood Avenue, Wilson Street
Domestic: E. Street, Forrest Avenue, Hargrove Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (2)
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails (2), 1498 South Eisenhower Drive (Hicks Service Center), 500 block Neville Street, 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (3), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Terrill Street, 104 Kiser Street (Beckley Police Garage), 100 block 8th Stree, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Preston Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Follow-up call: Paint Street, Hunter Street, Hull Street, Harper Road, Reservoir Road
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street
Fraud: Neville Street
Juvenile problems: G. Street, F. Street
K9 unit request: Broadway Street
Larceny: Rural Acres Drive
Litter: Johnston Street
Loud music/noise: South Oakwood Avenue, Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. Beckley City Police Department)
Mental problem: Bair Street
Missing person: Harper Road, Fayette County
Motor vehicle accident private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Overdose: Pine Street
Pursuit: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Sexual assault not in progress: Russell Street
Shoplifting: 1330 Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley) (2), 1252 North Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley)
Special assignment: 101 South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Stolen property: Wickham Avenue, Preston Street
Stolen vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: Wilson Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street, Prince Street, Harper Road, 3rd Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Broadway Street
Suspicious vehicle: Airport Road
Threats: Preston Street
Traffic stop: 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Leslie C. Gates, North Eisenhower Drive and Ragland Road, 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Burgess Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 2nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street (2), South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road and Crescent Road, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Crescent Road, Harper Road and Pikeview Drive (2), 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Ragland Road, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 200 block 2nd Street, 400 block Ritter Drive, Stanaford Road and Clear Water Lane, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Transport juvenile: Stanaford Road
Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Johnstown Road
Vagrant: Laurel Terrace
Violation of domestic violation petition: Wickham Avenue
911 hangup: South Fayette Street, Pine Lodge Road
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Glen Daniel
Burglary: Cabell Heights
Extra patrol: Sophia (2), Beckley
Disturbance: Arnett, Dry Creek, Crab Orchard, Fairdale
Illegal burn: Daniels
Intoxicated person: MacArthur
Motorcycle complaint: Fairdale
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Beaver, Ghent
Suspicious vehicle: Sprague, Beaver
Threats: Cabell Heights, Shady Spring
Vehicle disabled: Beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.