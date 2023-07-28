Bradley Parker Walls took his oath of office and became the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, July 28. The oath was administered by Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.
Parker also serves in the West Virginia National Guard.
“If you have a goal in sight, never give up on it,” Parker said in a press release from the sheriff’s office.
“Parker is a welcome addition to our department, and he is eager to begin his new career,” Sheriff Bruce Sloan said in the release. “Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, we expect him to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county.”
The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for the position of deputy sheriff with a scheduled civil service testing date of Sept. 9.
Interested individuals should contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office at 304-647-6634 or visit the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for additional information.
