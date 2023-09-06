West Virginia’s Nature Wonder Weekend is returning to North Bend State Park for its 54th year Sept. 15-17 and nature enthusiasts and wild food connoisseurs are invited to register for the popular event before spaces are filled.
Sponsored by the National Wild Foods Association, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and North Bend State Park, the event provides a weekend getaway experience devoted to learning about nature, foraging, and wild food.
Activities will include nature hikes, workshops, a wild food and drink contest, and a social hour.
Adam Haritan, who educates people about foraging for wild foods, is the keynote speaker.
West Virginia naturalist, author and outdoor-education specialist Bill Beatty, of Bill Beatty Nature, will be leading wild food walks and providing an evening program on wild edible plants.
To learn more about Haritan, visit learnyourland.com.
To learn more about Beatty, visit wvbirder.wordpress.com.
Registration fee is $35 per person and advanced registration is required.
Lodging and meal packages are also available.
For more information or to register, visit Wvdnr.gov/nature-wonder-weekend or request a registration form by phoning Amy Larch or Wendy Greene at 304-558-2784 or email amy.j.larch@wv.gov or wendy.l.greene@wv.gov.
