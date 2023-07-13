Law enforcement across West Virginia are participating in a nationwide speeding prevention campaign in an effort to reduce unsafe driving. Targeted high visibility enforcement will continue through July 30.
The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are reminding motorists and motorcyclists to slow down and obey posted speed limits when traveling on West Virginia’s roads.
Speeding is a dangerous, illegal, and aggressive behavior responsible for more than one-quarter of all traffic-related fatalities nationally and nearly one-quarter of roadway fatalities in West Virginia, according to a spokesperson.
The GHSP and NHTSA are working to put an end to unsafe and preventable driving behavior during the nationwide campaign.
Speeding has become a focus of highway safety professionals both nationwide and in West Virginia due to an increase in risk-taking and careless driving over the past few years.
For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In 2021, speeding was a contributing factor in 29 percent of all traffic fatalities; 12,330 people were killed in speeding-related crashes nationwide. That same year, 64 people died on West Virginia’s roads due to crashes involving speeding.
Speed also affects safety even when the driver is driving at the speed limit, but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when a road is under repair, or in an area at night that isn’t well lit.
Speed limits are set for clear, sunny weather and dry road conditions, according to the NHTSA. If roads are wet, snowy, or icy, drivers should reduce their speed to maintain safe control of their vehicle.
Although improvements in vehicle safety and passenger protection have made incredible strides over the past few decades, it is still the driver’s responsibility to control his or her speed and maintain control of the vehicle when behind the wheel.
Much like impaired or distracted driving, speeding is a selfish choice that can have deadly consequences for the driver, other drivers, vehicle passengers, bicyclists, pedestrians and law enforcement officers, according to the NHTSA.
Speeding is more than just breaking the law, the consequences are far-ranging and include:
• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control.
• Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment.
• Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger.
• Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries.
• Economic implications of a speed-related crash.
• Increased fuel consumption/cost.
According to the NHTSA, several factors have contributed to an overall rise in aggressive driving:
• Traffic: Traffic congestion is one of the most frequently mentioned contributing factors to aggressive driving, such as speeding. Drivers may respond by using aggressive driving behaviors, including speeding, changing lanes frequently, or becoming angry at anyone who they believe impedes their progress.
• Running late: Some people drive aggressively because they have too much to do and are “running late” for work, school, their next meeting, lesson, soccer game, or other appointment.
• Anonymity: A motor vehicle insulates the driver from the world. Shielded from the outside environment, a driver can develop a sense of detachment, as if an observer of their surroundings, rather than a participant. This can lead to some people feeling less constrained in their behavior when they cannot be seen by others and/or when it is unlikely that they will ever again see those who witness their behavior.
• Disregard for others and for the law: Most motorists rarely drive aggressively, and some never do. For others, episodes of aggressive driving are frequent, and, for a small proportion of motorists, it is their usual driving behavior. Occasional episodes of aggressive driving – such as speeding and changing lanes abruptly – might occur in response to specific situations, like when the driver is late for an important appointment, but is not the driver’s normal behavior.
If it seems that there are more cases of rude and outrageous behavior on the road now than in the past, the observation is correct – if for no other reason than there are more drivers driving more miles on the same roads than ever before.
Speeding behavior and aggressive drivers not only affect the speeder, but also other drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. When encountering speeders on the road, keep the following in mind:
• If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.
• Give speeding drivers plenty of space; they may lose control of their vehicle more easily.
• Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.
• Call the police if you believe a driver is following or harassing you.
Speed limits are not a suggestion; they are the law, according to the NHTSA. Obeying posted speed limits keeps drivers and passengers safe.
