National Slam the Scam Day began in 2020 and, this year, will be observed March 9. The observance is an initiative to raise public awareness by helping to combat scams.
Scammers depend on victims being uninformed of the deceptive tactics used to steal identity information and money by way of phone calls, emails, texts, and threats, according to officials.
Reported consumer losses climbed to more than $446 million in 2021 and, for 2022, are nearly $509 million.
Scammers might call, email, text, write, or send messages on social media, claiming to be from the Social Security Administration or the Office of the Inspector General.
The criminals frequently change their approach with new tactics and messages to trick people, according to officials.
According to the Social Security Administration’s Inspector General, government officials will never do any of the following:
• Threaten arrest or legal action against you unless you immediately send money.
• Suspend your Social Security number.
• Claim to need personal information or payment to activate a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) or other benefit increase.
• Promise to increase your benefits or resolve a problem if you pay a fee or move your money into a protected account.
• Require payment with gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfer, Internet currency, or by mailing cash.
• Try to gain your trust by providing fake “documentation,” false “evidence,” or the name of a real government official.
• Threaten to seize your bank account.
• Demand secrecy.
• Pressure you to take immediate action, including sharing personal information.
Officials encourage consumers to learn the four basic signs of a scam, which include the following:
• Scammers pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency, like the Social Security Administration.
They may email attachments with official-looking logos, seals, signatures, or pictures of employee credentials.
They may use legitimate names of Office of Inspector General or Social Security Administration employees.
They may “spoof” official government phone numbers, or even numbers for local police departments.
Criminals have also been known to send official-looking documents by U.S. mail as well as attachments through email, text, or social media message.
• Scammers mention a problem or a prize. They may say your Social Security number was involved in a crime or ask for personal information to process a benefit increase.
• Scammers pressure you to act immediately. They may threaten you with arrest or legal action.
• Scammers tell you to pay using a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire or money transfer, or by mailing cash.
They may also tell you to transfer your money to a “safe” or “protected” account.
If you receive a suspicious call, text, email, social media message, or letter from someone claiming to be from Social Security, the SSA offers the following suggestions:
• Remain calm. If you receive a communication that causes a strong emotional response, take a deep breath. Talk to someone you trust.
• Hang up or ignore the message. Do not click on links or attachments.
• Protect your money. Scammers will insist that you pay with a gift card, prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, money transfer, or by mailing cash. Scammers use these forms of payment because they are hard to trace.
• Protect your personal information. Be cautious of any contact claiming to be from a government agency or law enforcement telling you about a problem you don’t recognize, even if the caller has some of your personal information.
• Spread the word to protect your community from scammers.
• Report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov/report.
The best way to handle a scam, according to officials, is to ignore the phone calls, emails and texts and to report criminal behavior.
Social Security-related scams should be reported to the SSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
For more information, visit www.ssa.gov/scam and follow SSA OIG on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on the latest scam tactics.
