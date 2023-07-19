glen jean — Thousands of Scouts and Scouting volunteers from around the United States arrived at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve, in Glen Jean, Wednesday for the 2023 National Scout Jamboree, scheduled July 19-29.
The theme for this Jamboree is “FORWARD.”
A National Scout Jamboree is one of the most memorable experiences for Scouts, according to a spokesperson.
Approximately 400 buses and additional personal vehicles transported the Jamboree participants in and around the roads of southern West Virginia on Arrival Day.
The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve borders the New River Gorge National River. Approximately 11,400 acres of the property are in Fayette County. The remaining 2,600 or so acres are in Raleigh County.
The property borders the communities of Glen Jean, McCreery, Thurmond, and Mount Hope. To the south is the city of Beckley, and to the north is the city of Oak Hill and the town of Fayetteville.
“We deferred any maintenance to where there was no congestion or lane blockage,” said Scott Eplin, assistant deputy secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
“We’re utilizing our overhead message boards and portable message boards to route traffic and support the transportation day to get all the Scouts to their destination quickly,” Eplin said Wednesday.
The first such event to include female participants, the Jamboree features a program of educational and training events, high adventure activities, tests of strength and endurance, entertainment, and more.
Increased traffic and possible congestion are expected in the areas of Glen Jean, Beckley, Mount Hope, and Pea Ridge Wednesday for Arrival Day and Saturday, July 29, for Departure Day.
Impacted roadways during the event include U.S. 19 and W.Va. Rt. 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 from Charlotte, N.C., to Glen Jean.
With families of Scouts staying in the area from Arrival Day to Departure Day, Eplin said traffic congestion is not limited to the area around the reserve.
“This is a chance for us to shine, it helps promote tourism,” he said Wednesday. “By this time, we have our main routes mowed, litter picked up, and our best foot forward to make a good first impression. With all that West Virginia has to offer, there are return visits from guests’ initial experience with West Virginia.”
To receive real-time traffic updates 24 hours a day, visit WV511.org, download the WV 511 mobile app, or phone 511 toll-free.
The Summit Bechtel Reserve is a training, Scouting, and adventure center for the millions of youth and adults involved in the Boy Scouts of America and anyone who loves the outdoors. The Summit Bechtel Reserve is home to the National Scout Jamboree and the Paul R. Christen National High Adventure Base.
