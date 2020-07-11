In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, workers remove a statue depicting two Confederate soldiers, including one holding a Confederate battle flag, from the campus of Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. The university is considering dropping Dixie from its name as another example of the nation's reexamination of symbols associated with the Confederacy and the enslavement of Black people. The university says to some people in the region the term Dixie recognizes the history of settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints turning the area into a cotton-growing mecca in the 1800s.