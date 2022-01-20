Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price, died by suicide, the rocker revealed late Wednesday, two months after she was found dead in her Tennessee home.
“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the “American Idol” alum said in a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, Price’s mother.
“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”
Price, whose biological father died by suicide in March 2018, was shot in the face about six months later when she was trying to save a 15-year-old boy from Crip gang members in Humboldt, Tennessee, she wrote on Facebook at the time.
In the near future, she was planning on moving closer to family to seek further treatment, her parents said.
But on the morning of her death, Nov. 12, she reached out to say she “was in fear for her life” from her boyfriend who allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car.
The Fentress County Police Department performed a welfare check that day and determined that Price was “OK,” Daughtry said.
That afternoon, Price’s boyfriend came home and found her dead.
“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” her family said in the statement.
“If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately.”
Days after Price’s death, dispelling rumors, the District Attorney for Tennessee’s 8th District told the Daily News that any attempt to rule it a homicide was “premature and irresponsible.” Deanna Daughtry had also publicly begged people to stop speculating about her daughter's death.