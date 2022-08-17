The Narrows Livestock Auction Market, Inc., located in Narrows, VA has a sale every Saturday at 2 p.m. The Weaned Calf sale will be 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6
For August 13, there were 351 head sold, with total sales of $302,535.19.
Number of head for Stocker Feeder Cattle, 283.
Steers: 200 to 400 pounds, $170 to $174; 401 to 600 pounds, $112 to $187; 601 to 800 pounds, $40 to $173; 801 to 1399 pounds, $124 to $139.
Bulls: 200 to 400 pounds, $133 to $174; 401-600 pounds, $103 to $166; 601 to 800 pounds, $62 to $156; 801 to 1100 pounds, $65 to $110.
Heifers: 200 to 400 pounds, $116 to $140; 401 to 600 pounds, $24 to $153; 601 to 800 pounds, $111 to $152; 801 to 999 pounds, $86 to $99.
Slaughter cattle, number of head, 41. Cows $54 to $99; Bulls, $105 to $114.50.
Sheep, number of head 3, sold by pound $130 to $191.
Baby calves sold by the head, 7, $80 to $95.
Cow/calf pairs sold by head, number of pairs, 2, $1,175 to $1,500.
Bred cows sold by head, 9, $350 to $1,100.
Bull sold by the head, 1, $1,150
Hogs sold by the pound, number of head, 3, $60 to $70.
